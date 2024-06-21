Raydium Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002385 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $401.77 million and $10.40 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,919,709 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

