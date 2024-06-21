Raymond James Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $160.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.32.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.98. 30,168,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,530,277. Micron Technology has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $153.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

