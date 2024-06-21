Raymond James Upgrades ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $120.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.81. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $185.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 0.73.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Motco purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 681.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

