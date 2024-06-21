Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.75.

RGEN opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.27. Repligen has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,208,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $22,552,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 97.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after buying an additional 107,570 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 1,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Repligen by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 458,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,951,000 after buying an additional 99,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

