Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently:

6/20/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $293.00 to $227.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/10/2024 – Tesla had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $136.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $138.00 to $120.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $294.00 to $293.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $176.00 to $162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $234.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

TSLA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.01. 62,767,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,060,313. The company has a market cap of $583.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Get Tesla Inc alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 201.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 466.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.