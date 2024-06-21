Reviewing Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynaric has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Telecommunications N/A -348.73% -97.63% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 2.30 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Mynaric $5.83 million 16.09 -$101.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and Mynaric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Metro One Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mynaric.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Metro One Telecommunications and Mynaric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A Mynaric 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Mynaric shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Mynaric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mynaric beats Metro One Telecommunications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications. It offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide wireless connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, and aircraft. Mynaric AG was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

