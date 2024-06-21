Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 669 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 41,547 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 88,680 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 81,598 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1539 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

