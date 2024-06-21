Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 7,500 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Heritage Global worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 192,711 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of HGBL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 15,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

(Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.