Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,528 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $533.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $238.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

