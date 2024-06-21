Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 1,622 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. 639,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

