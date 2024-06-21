Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.51. 1,094,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.