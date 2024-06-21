Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,258,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $268.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,001. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.19. The company has a market capitalization of $402.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.24 and a 200-day moving average of $249.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

