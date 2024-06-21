Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $669,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 891,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,574,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 356,862 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,950,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,900,000 after buying an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.49. 61,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,017. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

