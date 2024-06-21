Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

