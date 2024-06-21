Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $4,267,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 190.8% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 17.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

BA traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $176.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,148. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.38 and its 200 day moving average is $201.28. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

