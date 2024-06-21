Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,768,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 171,936 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

