Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $561.49. The company had a trading volume of 953,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $453.96 and a 12-month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

