Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.25. The company had a trading volume of 316,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,575. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.41 and a 200-day moving average of $430.65. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after acquiring an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,862,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

