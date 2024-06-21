Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Runway Growth Finance

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $11.72 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $462.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.