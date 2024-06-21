Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 18,639 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,546,995.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86.

NYSE:PEO opened at $23.02 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

