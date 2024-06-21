Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 85,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 184,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73.

In related news, CEO James C. Flores purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,067,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Flores bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,067,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOC. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $32,880,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

