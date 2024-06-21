Sanctum Infinity Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $285.54 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $285.54 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for about $165.03 or 0.00257924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sanctum Infinity

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,730,220 tokens. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,728,203.43095846. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 165.80629438 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $13,292,152.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

