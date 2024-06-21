Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $226.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as high as $165.50 and last traded at $164.31, with a volume of 2794451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.53.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,493.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

