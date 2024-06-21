Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,401,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 886,823 shares.The stock last traded at $48.89 and had previously closed at $48.92.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

