Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $100.61. 1,097,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

