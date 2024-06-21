Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Increased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 9.4% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $36,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.00. 458,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,668. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $63.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

