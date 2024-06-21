Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Rene Amirault Sells 43,125 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:SES traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,085,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,453. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$5.90 and a one year high of C$12.10.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.699877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SES. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

