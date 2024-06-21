Selway Asset Management Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Selway Asset Management raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 705.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 31,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 32,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Amgen by 200.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,931,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $218.44 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

