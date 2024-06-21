Selway Asset Management Has $6.70 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,126 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.7% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,030. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.40 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.79 and its 200 day moving average is $256.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.