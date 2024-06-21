Selway Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX)

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management owned approximately 1.24% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS SVIX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 771,248 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.
-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than -1x Short VIX Futures ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for -1x Short VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for -1x Short VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.