Selway Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX)

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management owned approximately 1.24% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SVIX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 771,248 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

Get -1x Short VIX Futures ETF alerts:

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Receive News & Ratings for -1x Short VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for -1x Short VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.