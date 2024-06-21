Selway Asset Management Sells 175 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Selway Asset Management decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,149,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,384,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $436.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.