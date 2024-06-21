Sharan Raghubir Sells 1,755 Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sharan Raghubir sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.01, for a total value of C$17,566.50.

BioSyent Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVE RX traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.93. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825. BioSyent Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$10.05. The stock has a market cap of C$115.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. BioSyent had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of C$7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5544319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.