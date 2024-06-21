Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Videndum (LON:VID)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Videndum from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VID
Videndum Stock Down 1.7 %
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.