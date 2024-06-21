Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Videndum (LON:VID)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Videndum from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Videndum Stock Down 1.7 %

Videndum Company Profile

Shares of Videndum stock opened at GBX 309.50 ($3.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 312.91. The company has a market cap of £291.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,289.58 and a beta of 0.95. Videndum has a 12-month low of GBX 260 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 743 ($9.44).

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

