Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €53.38 ($57.40) and last traded at €53.24 ($57.25). Approximately 664,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.36 ($56.30).

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

