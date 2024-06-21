Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1259 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ BLCN traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $26.00. 23,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,963. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.
About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
