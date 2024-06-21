Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1259 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ BLCN traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $26.00. 23,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,963. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

