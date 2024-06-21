Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.53. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 7,186 shares changing hands.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million.

Insider Activity at Sky Harbour Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of Sky Harbour Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 8,485.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,098 shares during the period. Sky Harbour Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Caprock Group LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Sky Harbour Group worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

