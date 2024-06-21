Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Down to $16.40

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $15.45. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 231,035 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 12.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after buying an additional 92,985 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

