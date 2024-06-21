SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 47 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 777,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.64. 150,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,686. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

