SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,585. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

