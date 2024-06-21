SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.81. 18,902,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

