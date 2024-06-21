SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $577.66. 483,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,542. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $593.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $531.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.