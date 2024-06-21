SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 273,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,615. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.13.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

