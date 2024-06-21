SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $25.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.82. 4,345,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.