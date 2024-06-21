SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $447,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 314.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 130,003 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 171.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %

FJUL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. 57,842 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

