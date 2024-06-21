SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $8.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 1.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,714,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 543,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 339,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $112.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,242. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $113.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

