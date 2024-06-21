SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 384.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,752,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.