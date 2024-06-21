SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 197 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 52,216,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,384,086. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

