South32’s (S32) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on S32. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on South32 from GBX 370 ($4.70) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 193 ($2.45) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

South32 stock opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.48) on Monday. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 143.40 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,396.43, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

