Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 385,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,331. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $793.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

