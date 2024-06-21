Sovryn Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $232,811.63 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sovryn alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 61,968,386.30313893 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.77707091 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $156,088.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.